ICW Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 92 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Dollar General by 760,611.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,109,132,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,854,966 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Dollar General by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,701,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,570,000 after purchasing an additional 131,551 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,603,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45,388 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dollar General by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,512,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,090,000 after purchasing an additional 202,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,194,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Dollar General from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Loop Capital upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar General from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Dollar General in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $226.58.

Shares of DG stock opened at $195.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $207.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $225.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.32. Dollar General had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 21.40%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

