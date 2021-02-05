ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $213,000 Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Novartis by 407.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 9.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS opened at $90.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $207.42 billion, a PE ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $99.84.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.86 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $3.3784 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.04. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

NVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus lifted their target price on Novartis from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

