ICW Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for 1.8% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $139.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The company has a market cap of $193.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

