ICW Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 169 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.7% of ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MA traded up $8.48 on Thursday, hitting $341.30. The stock had a trading volume of 140,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,641. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $340.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $337.03 and a 200-day moving average of $332.32.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.65%.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.79, for a total value of $9,445,079.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,280,369,177.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,848 shares of company stock worth $156,378,049 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MA. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $356.42.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

