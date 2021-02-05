ICW Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,251 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 118 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NSC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after acquiring an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 391,691 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $93,068,000 after acquiring an additional 311,178 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth about $37,448,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 24.4% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 687,803 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $147,092,000 after acquiring an additional 135,114 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $245.57 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $242.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $223.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $258.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $67.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $54,275.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,860,676.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total value of $338,663.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,081,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,687 shares of company stock worth $403,241. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NSC. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Norfolk Southern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $202.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $230.54.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

