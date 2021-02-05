Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.64-0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $245-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $245.79 million.Ichor also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.64-0.76 EPS.

ICHR stock opened at $41.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $963.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.11 and a beta of 2.33. Ichor has a 1 year low of $13.68 and a 1 year high of $42.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.10.

Get Ichor alerts:

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $245.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.90 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 3.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ichor will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on Ichor from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Ichor from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen raised Ichor from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Ichor from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ichor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.13.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 2,500 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 57,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 44,279 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total value of $1,229,627.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 65,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,239.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,279 shares of company stock worth $1,379,968 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Ichor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ichor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.