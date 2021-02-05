ichi.farm Achieves Market Cap of $1.21 Million (ICHI)

ichi.farm (CURRENCY:ICHI) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 4th. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,778.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for about $4.17 or 0.00011255 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ichi.farm has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.84 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.72 or 0.00153102 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00087928 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00064851 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00241096 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041774 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins.

ichi.farm Coin Trading

ichi.farm can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ichi.farm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ichi.farm using one of the exchanges listed above.

