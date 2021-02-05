IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Receives Overweight Rating from Piper Sandler

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $267.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $240.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.18% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $161.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. KeyCorp increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $145.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.92.

IAC opened at $235.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $193.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 52 week low of $100.22 and a 52 week high of $244.65.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $5.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11. The firm had revenue of $848.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAC. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 155.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 244,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,317,000 after acquiring an additional 148,930 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

