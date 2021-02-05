IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $6.11 EPS

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $6.11, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $848.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share.

IAC stock traded up $9.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $245.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,190. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $193.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.89. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 12 month low of $100.22 and a 12 month high of $244.65.

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered IAC/InterActiveCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $240.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $154.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.80.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. It operates various platforms, such as Ask.com that empowers people to find, learn, and explore answers from any device or location; Bluecrew, an on-demand platform for flexible W-2 work job seekers for sustainable and reliable employment that fits their schedules across a range of industries, including warehousing, logistics, e-commerce, events, delivery, and hospitality; Care.com, a leading platform for finding and managing family care; and Dotdash that help people to find answers and solve problems.

