IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Receives $55.75 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $53.50.

IAA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of IAA from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of IAA by 86.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 83.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,974,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,928 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,886,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,284,000 after purchasing an additional 668,950 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,623,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 2,906.8% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IAA opened at $60.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.85. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $66.85.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.30 million. IAA had a net margin of 12.99% and a negative return on equity of 246.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Research analysts expect that IAA will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Company Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's multi-channel platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of customers, provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

