HyperExchange Price Reaches $0.0224 (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 56.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 4th. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for about $0.0224 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded up 161.9% against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market cap of $1.33 million and approximately $64,227.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002690 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.45 or 0.00054972 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.52 or 0.00151950 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.41 or 0.00089841 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00065293 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00240027 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00042278 BTC.

HyperExchange Coin Profile

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. The official website for HyperExchange is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

HyperExchange can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

