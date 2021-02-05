Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 624.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in Chewy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chewy by 41.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Chewy news, insider Stacy Bowman sold 10,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $1,037,134.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,916,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.70, for a total transaction of $12,573,206.80. Insiders have sold 703,140 shares of company stock worth $65,450,471 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHWY opened at $106.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of -248.44 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.62 and a 1-year high of $115.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.61.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CHWY shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.39.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

