Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $199,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,030,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 26,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VR Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,864,000. 80.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.60 million, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 2.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $25.56.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $0.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 30.93% and a negative net margin of 1,069.42%. On average, analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Wright sold 20,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $387,683.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CLDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Celldex Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immunotherapies and other cancer-targeting biologics. It develops CDX-1140, an agonist human monoclonal antibody, which is being studied as a single-agent and in combination with CDX-301 in a Phase I dose-escalation study in metastatic solid tumors and B cell lymphomas; CDX-3379, a monoclonal antibody designed to block the activity of ErbB3 that is in an early Phase II study in advanced head and neck squamous cell cancer in combination with Erbitux; CDX-0159, a Phase I monoclonal antibody that binds the KIT receptor and inhibits its activity; and CDX-527, a bispecific antibody that uses anti-PD-L1 and CD27 human antibodies to couple CD27 co-stimulation with blockade of the PD-L1/PD-1 pathway.

