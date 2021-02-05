Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $629,000 in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bender Robert & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 24,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $214.95 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.19 and a 1 year high of $286.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 102.36 and a beta of 1.96.

PRLB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Proto Labs from $105.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.25.

In other Proto Labs news, Director Rainer Gawlick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,259 shares in the company, valued at $4,201,440. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography (SL), selective laser sintering (SLS), direct metal laser sintering (DMLS), Multi Jet Fusion (MJF), PolyJet and Carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication, which consists includes quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

