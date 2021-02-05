HUSD (HUSD) Market Capitalization Achieves $469.61 Million

HUSD (CURRENCY:HUSD) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 5th. HUSD has a market capitalization of $469.61 million and approximately $150.25 million worth of HUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, HUSD has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00069217 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $499.52 or 0.01321736 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 50.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.41 or 0.06851596 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00055691 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00017923 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000175 BTC.

HUSD Coin Profile

HUSD (HUSD) is a coin. It launched on November 29th, 2018. HUSD’s total supply is 469,951,295 coins. The official website for HUSD is www.stcoins.com . HUSD’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HUSD is a U.S. dollar-backed stablecoin issued by Stable Universal. The dollars backing HUSD will be held in reserve by Paxos Trust Company, a fiduciary and qualified custodian regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). On a monthly basis, a top U.S. auditing firm will perform an attestation to ensure USD reserves match the supply of HUSD. The coin has been listed on the Huobi exchange platform and can be converted to any of the four stable coins supported by the stable coin solution: PAX, TUSD, GUSD, and USDC. For investors, they can deposit any of the stable coins on the all-in-one stable coin solution, and it will immediately convert it and store it as HUSD. When investors want to withdraw their coins, they have withdrawal options to choose from any of the four stable coins. “

Buying and Selling HUSD

HUSD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

