Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $67.80

Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.80 and traded as high as $71.00. Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) shares last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 4,500 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 67.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 54.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.00 million and a P/E ratio of 23.00.

About Hunters Property Plc (HUNT.L) (LON:HUNT)

Hunters Property Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate agency services in the United Kingdom. It offers property sales, lettings, management, and other related services to consumers and businesses through franchised and licensed arrangements. The company also provides financial, auction, mortgage advice, residential block management, and software services.

