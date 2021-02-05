HUNT Achieves Market Cap of $10.14 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. One HUNT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000249 BTC on exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $10.14 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HUNT has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002707 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.40 or 0.00152535 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00089446 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00064318 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.52 or 0.00242097 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00041275 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 tokens. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt

HUNT Token Trading

HUNT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

