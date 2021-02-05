Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $67.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target suggests a potential upside of 18.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.30.

Hub Group stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $36.51 and a 52-week high of $61.37.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,353,331.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hub Group by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,672,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $284,716,000 after purchasing an additional 218,965 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,213,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after buying an additional 13,219 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of Hub Group by 25.2% in the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 894,826 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,916,000 after buying an additional 180,286 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 392,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after buying an additional 122,557 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hub Group by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 349,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,555,000 after acquiring an additional 99,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

