Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Given New $67.00 Price Target at Cowen

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price upped by investment analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.08% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HUBG. Barclays upgraded shares of Hub Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $56.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.04. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $61.37.

In related news, Director Charles R. Reaves sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $226,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,353,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hub Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 158.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 670 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

