Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Huaneng Power International (NYSE:HNP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $16.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Huaneng Power Intl. develops, constructs, owns and operates large coal-fired power plants throughout China. They own and operate power plants located in Liaoning, Fujian, Hebei, Jiangsu and Guangdong. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Huaneng Power International from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Huaneng Power International has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of Huaneng Power International stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Huaneng Power International has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average of $15.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HNP. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in Huaneng Power International by 23.0% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 18,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,381 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Huaneng Power International by 15.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 72,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 9,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Huaneng Power International by 69.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Huaneng Power International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates and sells electricity and heat to the regional or provincial grid companies in the People's Republic of China, Singapore, and Pakistan. It is involved in the development, investment, construction, operation, and management of power plants and related projects; and generation, wholesale, and retail of power and other relating utilities.

