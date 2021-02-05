HP (NYSE:HPQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $26.45

HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $26.45 and last traded at $26.43, with a volume of 33624 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays lowered shares of HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of HP from $18.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.08.

Get HP alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $33.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.79.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.55 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Claire Bramley sold 23,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total value of $570,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 26,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $604,056.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,066.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 444,347 shares of company stock valued at $10,445,257. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of HP by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 145,921 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,771,000 after buying an additional 23,370 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in HP by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,024,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,337 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new stake in shares of HP during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 38,266.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 738,550 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $14,025,000 after purchasing an additional 736,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

About HP (NYSE:HPQ)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Further Reading: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.