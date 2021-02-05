Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.64

Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $38.64 and last traded at $38.64, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.75.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howden Joinery Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Howden Joinery Group Plc engages in the manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of kitchens and joinery products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, flooring, stair parts, general joinery items, worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, handles, joinery doors, skirting and architrave products, heat-pump tumble dryers, dual cavity single ovens, and dishwashers, as well as internal, external, and fire doors.

