Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Acquired by Aspiriant LLC

Aspiriant LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Aspiriant LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. James Hambro & Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 114.4% in the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 4,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 231,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,267,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 12,255 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 55,060 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,711,000 after buying an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 275,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $58,604,000 after buying an additional 6,410 shares during the period. 75.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $419,793.46. Also, major shareholder Honeywell International Inc acquired 34,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $145,046.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 205,800 shares of company stock valued at $860,624 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

HON stock opened at $200.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.75 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.08 and a 1 year high of $216.70.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.39 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

