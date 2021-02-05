HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Godfrey B. Evans Sells 14,000 Shares

HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total value of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMST traded up $1.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.15. 128,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,530. The company has a market cap of $874.79 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.50 and a 200 day moving average of $30.88. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.44 and a 52-week high of $40.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 16.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Several research firms recently commented on HMST. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.33.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 1.0% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 31,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Globeflex Capital L P increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 6.4% in the third quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 29,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 71.7% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 9.5% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

