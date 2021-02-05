Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Major Shareholder Vi L.P. Trident Sells 7,047,181 Shares

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $85,693,720.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $11.31 on Friday. Home Point Capital Inc. has a one year low of $9.05 and a one year high of $11.77.

Get Home Point Capital alerts:

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Read More: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Home Point Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Point Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.