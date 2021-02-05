Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Home Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 3rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Home Bancorp’s FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

HBCP has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $37.15.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 81,457 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 101.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 530.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

