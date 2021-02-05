Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $27.64 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) will announce $27.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $27.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $27.92 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $24.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full year sales of $106.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.40 million to $108.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.29 million, with estimates ranging from $103.40 million to $111.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancorp.

Get Home Bancorp alerts:

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.52. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.36 million.

HBCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Home Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Home Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Maltese Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 344.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 105,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 81,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,759 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 8.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock opened at $31.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Home Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.15. The company has a market cap of $275.78 million, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 0.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

About Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposits products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts.

See Also: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Home Bancorp (HBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.