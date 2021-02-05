Holly B. Windham Sells 106,917 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Rackspace Technology by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Rackspace Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

