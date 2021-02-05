Holly B. Windham Sells 106,917 Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Stock

Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) EVP Holly B. Windham sold 106,917 shares of Rackspace Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.11, for a total value of $2,363,934.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,479.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Rackspace Technology stock opened at $21.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.98. Rackspace Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $15.25 and a one year high of $24.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $601.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.43 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Rackspace Technology, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have issued reports on RXT. Zacks Investment Research raised Rackspace Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Rackspace Technology in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.90.
About Rackspace Technology
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.
