Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek Sells 483,860 Shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) Stock

FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 483,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total transaction of $8,249,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FTS International alerts:

On Tuesday, January 26th, Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 4,593 shares of FTS International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $80,331.57.

Shares of FTS International stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $18.19. 70,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,992. FTS International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $22.05.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FTS International stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTS International, Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 115,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,000. Conning Inc. owned about 0.82% of FTS International at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About FTS International

FTS International, Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services in North America. Its services enhance hydrocarbon flow from oil and natural gas wells drilled by exploration and production companies (E&P), in shale and other unconventional resource formations. It operates in five unconventional basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the SCOOP/STACK Formation, the Marcellus/Utica Shale, the Eagle Ford Shale, and the Haynesville Shale.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for FTS International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTS International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.