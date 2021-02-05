Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,805,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,208,000 after buying an additional 720,076 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 10,587,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,411,000 after buying an additional 173,253 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,876,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,847,000 after buying an additional 66,493 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,766,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,691,000 after buying an additional 168,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,277,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,262,000 after buying an additional 575,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of PEP opened at $139.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Further Reading: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.