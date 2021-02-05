Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 305 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Langenberg & Company downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. OTR Global raised Caterpillar to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $766,473.68. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,556,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 19,864 shares of company stock valued at $3,541,892 in the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar stock opened at $191.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $200.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.87 and a 200-day moving average of $163.25.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

