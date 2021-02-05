Hodges Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,746 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 28.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Research & Management Co. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 225.0% during the third quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 325 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Price Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 237.4% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.56.

In related news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 2,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.28, for a total transaction of $287,469.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,656. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $10,607,210.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,800,734 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $103.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.60, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.51. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.02 and a fifty-two week high of $107.75.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

