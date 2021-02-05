Hodges Capital Management Inc. Invests $321,000 in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Bassett Furniture Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSET. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 16.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the second quarter worth $101,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $261,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 6.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 57,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries during the third quarter worth $448,000. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bassett Furniture Industries alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BSET shares. Noble Financial started coverage on Bassett Furniture Industries in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bassett Furniture Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Sidoti upped their target price on Bassett Furniture Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

NASDAQ BSET opened at $22.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.46. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $221.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.56.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.20. Bassett Furniture Industries had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

About Bassett Furniture Industries

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and retails home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, distribution, and sale of furniture products to a network of company-owned and licensee-owned Bassett Home Furnishings retail stores, as well as independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET).

Receive News & Ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bassett Furniture Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.