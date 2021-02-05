Hodges Capital Management Inc. Has $1.18 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,287 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 173.7% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 457 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 47.0% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 541 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 108.9% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 631 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the third quarter valued at $47,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 62,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $4,842,761.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,139,094. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 7,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $499,660.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,023 shares in the company, valued at $561,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,044 shares of company stock worth $9,218,750. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.93.

NYSE CVS opened at $73.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $52.04 and a 52 week high of $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.42.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.54 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

