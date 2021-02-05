Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:USX) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of U.S. Xpress Enterprises worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USX. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 612,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 16,536 shares during the period. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter valued at about $4,261,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 108.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 359,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 187,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 15.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 38,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the second quarter worth about $1,685,000. 37.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

USX has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.95.

Shares of USX opened at $8.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $418.65 million, a PE ratio of -843.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.17. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $11.34.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 4.29%. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

