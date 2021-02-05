Hodges Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,855 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,800 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.14% of Lawson Products worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAWS. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 321.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 11.0% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 10,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the third quarter worth $379,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LAWS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lawson Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Lawson Products from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

In other news, SVP Shane Mccarthy sold 1,852 shares of Lawson Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total value of $89,525.68. 49.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $50.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.87. Lawson Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $55.04. The firm has a market cap of $454.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

