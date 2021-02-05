Hodges Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,850 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Century Communities worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Century Communities during the third quarter valued at $26,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 322.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Century Communities in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Shares of CCS opened at $48.95 on Friday. Century Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.04 and a 1-year high of $52.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The construction company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $1.06. Century Communities had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 14.90%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Century Communities, Inc. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCS shares. 140166 started coverage on shares of Century Communities in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Century Communities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Century Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush raised shares of Century Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Century Communities from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Century Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.