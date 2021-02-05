Hive (HIVE) Trading 20.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 5th. One Hive coin can now be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000432 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hive has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar. Hive has a total market cap of $67.51 million and $9.89 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000115 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001822 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00038184 BTC.

About Hive

HIVE is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 412,616,247 coins. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio . The official website for Hive is hive.io . Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here

Hive Coin Trading

Hive can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

