Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Hits New 52-Week High at $87.25

Shares of Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $87.25 and last traded at $87.05, with a volume of 42823 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.85.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hitachi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Hitachi in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Hitachi alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.79, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98.

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Hitachi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hitachi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.