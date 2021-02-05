Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $238.99

Shares of Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $238.99 and last traded at $238.99, with a volume of 1830 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $230.26.

The firm has a market capitalization of $509.77 million, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Get Hingham Institution for Savings alerts:

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Hingham Institution for Savings’s previous None dividend of $1.01. This represents a yield of 0.8%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,257 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Hingham Institution for Savings by 100.0% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,902 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings by 48.1% in the 3rd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 34.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various banking products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. The company accepts savings, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate, construction, residential real estate, consumer/commercial, and home equity loans.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hingham Institution for Savings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.