Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 78,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $8,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 336.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 97.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on HLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Sunday, December 27th. Argus raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $92.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Hilton Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.80.

NYSE HLT opened at $110.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.28 and a beta of 1.33. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.30 and a 52-week high of $116.73.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $933.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.30 million. Hilton Worldwide had a negative net margin of 5.46% and a negative return on equity of 34.02%. The firm’s revenue was down 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 4,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $467,604.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,054,499.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.60, for a total transaction of $663,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,037,342.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Hilton Worldwide

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Tempo by Hilton brands.

