Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 211 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Hills Bank & Trust Co reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 571.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 10,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 14.5% during the third quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 3.9% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 53.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 686,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 238,188 shares during the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,086,326. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $113.41. The company has a market cap of $191.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold a total of 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

