Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.70-5.90 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.36. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-2% yr/yr to $2.88-2.94 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.78 billion.Hill-Rom also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 5.70-5.90 EPS.

HRC stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.84.

Get Hill-Rom alerts:

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $705.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.36 million. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 7.74%. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hill-Rom will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on Hill-Rom from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Hill-Rom from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $118.43.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Hill-Rom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill-Rom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.