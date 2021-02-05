Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $60.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Hibbett have increased and outpaced the industry in the past three months. The company reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2021 results, wherein top and bottom lines improved year over year. Results gained from improved traffic in stores and the website owing to pent-up customer demand. Also, strong momentum in online sales and new customer acquisitions contributed to quarterly growth. Further, a shift in the timing of the back-to-school season and solid performance in apparel, accessories and footwear aided comps. Management envisions the solid momentum to continue through the rest of fiscal 2021. Consequently, it issued a favorable guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. However, higher cost related to increased investments act as a deterrent. Also, uncertainty related to the pandemic remains a concern.”

Separately, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett Sports from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hibbett Sports presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.20.

HIBB stock opened at $59.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $989.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. Hibbett Sports has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $61.13.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $1.00. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 4.16%. The business had revenue of $331.38 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hibbett Sports will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Also, SVP David Mitchell Benck sold 8,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $448,635.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Hibbett Sports by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,718 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 30.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Hibbett Sports in the third quarter worth $2,782,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,053,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,764,000.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories. The company operates stores in small and mid-sized communities, and e-commerce Websites under the hibbett.com and citygear.com names.

