Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 62.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $88,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $464,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 32,454 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 47,763 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,958,339 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,206,000 after purchasing an additional 393,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.79.

HPE stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.47. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total transaction of $147,152.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,955.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 18,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $220,028.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

