Hess (NYSE:HES) Trading 7.1% Higher

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) traded up 7.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.43 and last traded at $58.36. 2,386,362 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 22% from the average session volume of 1,953,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.48.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.74.

Get Hess alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Hess news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $2,004,512.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares in the company, valued at $10,863,296.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 413,593 shares of company stock worth $23,600,508 over the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. South State CORP. bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 45,172 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Hess Company Profile (NYSE:HES)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.