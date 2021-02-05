Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell Sells 18,175 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) EVP Timothy B. Goodell sold 18,175 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total value of $1,042,881.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 177,483 shares in the company, valued at $10,183,974.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Hess stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.46.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hess had a negative return on equity of 11.18% and a negative net margin of 63.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HES. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 160.7% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,094,240 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $57,856,000 after buying an additional 674,489 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hess by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 780,189 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,186,000 after purchasing an additional 497,997 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Hess in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,614,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Hess by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,662,424 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $641,063,000 after purchasing an additional 352,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hess by 285.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 464,954 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $24,545,000 after purchasing an additional 344,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

HES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Hess in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Argus cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

