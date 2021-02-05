Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill Sells 34,934 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) COO Gregory P. Hill sold 34,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $2,004,512.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 189,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,863,296.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gregory P. Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Gregory P. Hill sold 9,945 shares of Hess stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $423,358.65.

Hess stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,385,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,972,073. Hess Co. has a 52-week low of $26.06 and a 52-week high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HES. Argus lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HES. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Hess by 16.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 199,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,173,000 after purchasing an additional 27,573 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in Hess during the third quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hess by 17.0% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Hess by 26.7% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Hess by 12.4% during the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

