Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess Sells 301,760 Shares

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) CEO John B. Hess sold 301,760 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.40, for a total value of $17,321,024.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,495,004 shares in the company, valued at $85,813,229.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HES opened at $57.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $26.06 and a 1-year high of $64.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.46.

Get Hess alerts:

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.08. Hess had a negative net margin of 63.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HES has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Hess from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TheStreet raised Hess from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus lowered Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Hess in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Hess currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Hess in the third quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the third quarter worth $62,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.