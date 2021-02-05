Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Head to Head Review

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heron Therapeutics $145.97 million 12.22 -$204.75 million ($2.50) -7.86 Intercept Pharmaceuticals $252.00 million 4.64 -$344.68 million ($10.89) -3.25

Heron Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Heron Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intercept Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.9% of Heron Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.7% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Heron Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heron Therapeutics 0 1 6 0 2.86 Intercept Pharmaceuticals 1 15 8 0 2.29

Heron Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $31.50, indicating a potential upside of 60.39%. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $58.74, indicating a potential upside of 65.88%. Given Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Intercept Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Heron Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

Heron Therapeutics has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Heron Therapeutics and Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heron Therapeutics -216.18% -65.06% -49.14% Intercept Pharmaceuticals -106.64% -1,973.10% -48.51%

Summary

Intercept Pharmaceuticals beats Heron Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Heron Therapeutics Company Profile

Heron Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration. It offers SUSTOL (granisetron) extended-release injection for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic chemotherapy, or anthracycline and cyclophosphamide combination chemotherapy regimens; and CINVANTI, an intravenous formulation of aprepitant, a substance P/neurokinin-1 receptor antagonist for the prevention of acute and delayed nausea and vomiting associated with highly emetogenic cancer chemotherapy, as well as nausea and vomiting associated with moderately emetogenic cancer chemotherapy. The company is also developing HTX-011, an investigational, dual-acting, and fixed-dose combination of the local anesthetic bupivacaine with a low dose of the nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug meloxicam that is in Phase III clinical trial for pain management; and HTX-034, a product candidate for postoperative pain management. The company was formerly known as A.P. Pharma, Inc. and changed its name to Heron Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2014. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults. The company is also developing Ocaliva for various indications, including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH); and several other product candidates in various stages of clinical and preclinical development. It has a license agreement with Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co. Ltd. for the research, development, and commercialization of OCA as a therapeutic for the treatment of PBC and NASH in Japan and China; and Aralez Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc to develop and commercialize bezafibrate in the United States. The company markets its products through an internal commercial organization, a contract sales organization, and third-party distributors. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

